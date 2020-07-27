SALAMANCA — While the Seneca Resorts & Casinos have reopened to gaming under coronavirus protocols, live shows will be put off at least until October.
Seneca Resorts & Casinos, which have not presented live entertainment since March, made the announcement that shows will be postponed through October on Monday.
At the Seneca Allegany Event Center, the show featuring psychic medium and TV personality Matt Fraser has been rescheduled to July 17, 2021.
“Due to the coronavirus pandemic across the U.S., many entertainment acts have been rescheduling their shows to later dates and into 2021,” Seneca Resorts & Casinos stated in a press release.
Original tickets for rescheduled shows will still be honored for rescheduled dates. Ticket-holders are asked to check websites for up to date information on all entertainment at senecaniagaracasino.com and senecaalleganycasino.com.
Refunds will be available up to 14 days prior to the rescheduled date from the original point of ticket purchase with proof of purchase.
The casino in Salamanca reopened to the public in early July.
The Seneca Nation ordered the temporary suspension of all gaming operations on March 16 as part of the widespread response to the novel coronavirus pandemic undertaken across all Seneca territories.