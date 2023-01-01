US-NEWS-WALTERS-OBIT-1-GET

TV personality Barbara Walters attends the New York Public Library Lunch 2016: A New York State of Mind at The New York Public Library — Stephen A. Schwarzman Building on April 13, 2016, in New York City.

 Cindy Ord/Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK — Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who blazed the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. She was 93.

ABC broke into its broadcast to announce Walters’ death on air Friday night.

