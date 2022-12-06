Enjoy a jazzy holiday concert at the OCTaves Christmas Showcase

OLEAN — The sounds of traditional and contemporary holiday songs with a jazzy twist will be coming from the Olean Community Theatre this weekend during performances of the OCTaves Christmas Showcase.
Under the direction of Ruth Fuller, an ensemble of 17 instrumentalists and nine vocalists will offer a selection of festive tunes Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the theater at 127 S. Barry St.
“It’s a great bunch. This band is really good,” Fuller said Monday evening before a rehearsal. “It’s a really tight group. We’ve almost become like a tight-knit family, which makes it work. This is the highlight of my week.”
The group has met each week for about the past month to work on fine-tuning their sound. Fuller said the ensemble includes a mix of retired music teachers, current music teachers as well as a couple of students from Portville who are sisters.
Members of the band and choir represent communities from across the region, Fuller said, including Hinsdale, Allegany, Rushford, Olean, Jamestown and Port Allegheny and Bradford, Pa.
“I’ve been the conductor for Olean Community Theatre for many years, and 95% of these people have played in my pits,” she said. “We all know each other well and transfer together from one event to the next.”
Among the selections for the shows are a traditional arrangement of “O Holy Night” with a trumpet solo, the modern “Jingle Bell Boogie,” the traditional “Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming” with a jazz flare and a more difficult piece called “The 12 Grooves of Christmas.”
“It’s like ‘Twelve Days of Christmas’ but each day is in a different style,” Fuller explained. “It’s pretty challenging, but they’re doing it and it sounds amazing.”
Despite only having a few weeks of rehearsals together, Fuller said she knew the ensemble would come together and be fine. She said there are a couple of gorgeous arrangements with the choir including “Mary, Did You Know?” and a trombone feature called “Trombones Around the Tree.” Several performers have solos, she said.
“I try to feature a section if I can,” she added. “Everybody is going to know everything they hear, pretty much. Hopefully we’ll get the audience to sing along.”
After occupying the former Temple B’Nail Israel for about two years now, Fuller said the band is growing accustomed to the layout and acoustics and beginning to truly hone their sound. Jazz bands are loud, she said, but they’ve learned how to compensate in the renovated building.
“These people can play, sohey’re not timid about that at all,” she said. “Now that we’ve gotten used to and it’s really great.”
Fuller said the jazz band formed during the pandemic for what was supposed to be a one-day event for an August 2020 chicken BBQ fundraiser. After pulling a few jazz charts, the band played together for the first time that day, and they had so much fun they didn’t want to stop.
“With very few exceptions, we’ve played together almost every week since,” she said. “These people deserve to be heard. They’re really fine musicians, and I hope we can fill the seats.”
Tickets for the OCTaves Christmas Showcase are $10 apiece and can be purchased at the theater. For more information, visit oleancommunitytheatre.com.