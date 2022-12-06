Enjoy a jazzy holiday concert at the OCTaves Christmas Showcase

Members of the OCTaves jazz band rehearse Monday evening for their annual Christmas Showcase, set for Saturday and Sunday in the Olean Community Theatre on South Barry Street.

OLEAN — The sounds of traditional and contemporary holiday songs with a jazzy twist will be coming from the Olean Community Theatre this weekend during performances of the OCTaves Christmas Showcase.

Under the direction of Ruth Fuller, an ensemble of 17 instrumentalists and nine vocalists will offer a selection of festive tunes Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the theater at 127 S. Barry St.

