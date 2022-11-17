Emotional but cathartic, ‘Wakanda Forever’ turns tragedy into triumph

The world did not deserve the blessing that was Chadwick Boseman, the beloved and acclaimed actor who died in 2020 after a quiet four-year battle with colon cancer at the age of 43. He expertly portrayed some of the most significant and norm-breaking Black figures in American history — Jackie Robinson, James Brown and Thurgood Marshall.
But Boseman’s portrayal of King T’Challa, the titular “Black Panther” of the Marvel comic books and blockbuster films, will be his undying legacy in popular culture. As someone who was one of the best actors of his generation, and an even better human being, the world is lesser without him.
So when co-writer/director Ryan Coogler learned Boseman had died after already completing the script for the Black Panther sequel, he had a choice to make — scrap the project and move on, or rework it into a fitting tribute to and continuation of Boseman’s legacy.
Thankfully, Coogler and the entire team at Marvel did the latter.
Though not one of the MCU’s best outings, but thankfully one of the best of Phase 4, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is an emotional rollercoaster of a film that explores the impact such a significant loss has on one’s family and loved ones, how we grieve and why to keep fighting when the fight seems hopeless. Seeing the end result, I think Boseman would be proud.
At the dawn of King T’Challa’s death, the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter under the leadership of Queen Ramonda (played by Angela Basset), Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Lord M’Baku (Winston Duke) for the isolationist African nation.
But when invading forces from around the world target Wakanda’s sole supply of vibranium, attempts to find the super metal elsewhere unleashing chaos, especially when a mysterious underwater civilization emerges from the ocean’s depths, the Atlantean-like Taloka and their king, Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía).
With the threat of global war, it will be the duty of Shuri, M’Baku, retired undercover spy Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), special forces general Okoye (Danai Gurira) and young genius Riri William (Dominque Throne) to help defend their nation and its people.
At 2 hours 42 minutes, this is the second-longest MCU film to date, and with good reason. There are a lot of characters going through a lot of tough times, and with different aspects of Wakanda and Taloka civilization to explain and experience, any shorter would have been a disservice. Executives could have demanded chopping 30 minutes out of this, but glossing over the scenes that take their time to follow these characters through their trials and tribulations or showing what the two warring nations are like would not serve what “Wakanda Forever” is going for.
Each member of this cast had to step up and, in their own way, fill part of the space left behind by Boseman. While some characters remain as support, they still make decisions and take action in ways that would probably have been the Black Panther’s doing in a different movie. But how Coogler balances where each of these people is and what they need to do next matters.
With the MCU having to follow its pre-approved checklist, some situations and characters here take away from the overall feeling and personal journey these characters are taking. And when you see these two mystical nations from heavily colonized areas of the world going to war with each other because other colonizing white nations want to export their special material, it gets to be a tad much. Yes, colonialism is bad, but that shouldn’t be such a focus in this story.
It’s when we follow the three true leads — Basset as T’Challa’s mom, Nyang’o as his betrothed and Wright as his sister — that see this film become bigger than itself. There’s no better special effect than a close-up of a human face, especially when delivering a killer monologue with all the raw emotion the situation deserves. Are the characters mourning the king, or are the actors mourning Boseman? It’s often both.
As in real life, death doesn’t end this story. The MCU will go on, but it was important to take time to process this loss. The king is dead, but “Wakanda Forever” says it all.