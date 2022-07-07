‘Elvis’ is Luhrmann’s biggest, mind-numbing-est show on earth

When someone says the name “Elvis,” there’s only person who comes to mind first, and it’s not Costello. Whether or not you can sing the songs or quote the movies, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t know who Elvis Presley is and has an image of him.
But the thing about Elvis is, 45 years after his untimely death, the myth and legend has become bigger than the man himself. There is no doubt he had a huge impact on popular music and American culture as a whole — there is a reason everyone’s uncle or college roommate has an Elvis impression ready to go at a moment’s notice.
Bringing the King’s life back to the big screen and meeting his image at the level he had during the biggest points in his career is no easy task, so it’s fitting that Baz Luhrmann is the only auteur out there who can deliver an all-out fever dream of a biopic akin to the greatest show on earth.
Interestingly, rather than a straight biopic like John Carpenter’s 1979 film starring Kurt Russell, Luhrmann’s story is told from the point of view of his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker, the villain of the story playing the victim. With rapid editing, montage after montage and modern music and filmmaking techniques integrated throughout, you’ve never seen Elvis like you have in “Elvis.”
The story of Elvis Presley comes to life on the big screen with all the glitz, glamour, energy and spectacle of the King’s Las Vegas shows. The film explores the life and music of Elvis (portrayed by Austin Butler) as contrasted to the complicated relationship with Parker (Tom Hanks).
Delving into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, experience Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.
Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley. Going from Hollywood slumps to an unexpected bounce back with a headlining series of shows in Vegas, Elvis begins to lose control of his life both on stage and off as Parker does everything he can to keep the money rolling in.
Straight out of the gate, Butler does a fantastic portrayal of the King. Unlike those awful impressions, he actually sounds a lot like Elvis by going for more of a feel rather than a straight parody. The film also smartly includes and blends actual archive footage and recordings with Austin, even though they don’t look entirely similar, but until the very end, you totally forget it’s not Elvis on screen.
Sadly, on the opposite end of the spectrum, Hanks’ portrayal of the Colonel is so over-the-top and cartoony that it’s impossible to take seriously, even in the most dramatic scenes. Seeing Hanks play the villain is always tough in the few times he’s done it, but here he is so off base on what Parker should be that the film feels like a Saturday Night Live sketch anytime the focus is on him.
The subject of this story is the perfect vehicle for Luhrmann to do what he does best — crank every aspect of his productions up to 11. There’s a term in opera, “Gesamtkunstwerk,” which translates to “total artwork” or “all-embracing art form,” where a work strives to utilize as many different art forms as possible when telling its story, and that’s exactly what Luhrmann is great at and does here.
The directing, the writing, the production design, the music, the dancing, the editing, the cinematography — it’s all larger than life and blended together under Luhrmann’s singular vision for a spectacle that matches Elvis’s aurora in the 1950s and ’60s and ups it for a modern audience.
Unfortunately, it feels like Luhrmann got tired of his own shtick halfway through the runtime. The two acts are fast-paced, visually creative, manic and anachronistic, but in the final act, things slow down considerably to a more traditional music biopic. Like Elvis himself, the movie struggles to keep its pace after its highs and comes to a slow, sad, unimpressive end.