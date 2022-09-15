Ellicottville’s Rock n’ Roll Weekend to be a rockin’ good time

ELLICOTTVILLE — Take a step back in time when Rock n’ Roll was king, the greaser-look was in and their cars were hot rods.
Feel the rhythm of the beat Friday through Sunday at Ellicottville’s annual Rock n’ Roll Weekend. Live music, classic cars, pin-up girls and Elvis Presley — it’s a combination sure to provide a rockin’ good time.
Presented by the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Humana health insurance company, Rock n’ Roll Weekend has been a local favorite for over 20 years.
“Our Rock n’ Roll Weekend is so much fun for people of all ages,” said Jessica Wallace, business development manager at the chamber. “There will be live entertainment, indoors and out, and a car show displaying over 250 classic and custom cars and trucks of all different makes and vintages. It’s a nice weekend to enjoy the outdoors, great food, classic music and, of course, the village of Ellicottville.”
The weekend event kicks off Friday evening and continues all weekend with live music at a number of Ellicottville’s popular hot spots. Brian McFadden, executive director at the chamber, said the event will feature more than 15 live music acts performing at various bars and restaurants throughout the village.
The rockin’ weekend continues on Saturday as the Winery of Ellicottville joins the other music venues with a stage set up on Monroe Street in front of the winery. This year’s main act, Who Are You — A Tribute to The Who, will take the stage on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. Led by frontman Carl Dixon (former lead singer of Canada’s Guess Who), the band also performs the revolutionary album, “Tommy.”
On Sunday, Western New York’s favorite Elvis Presley tribute artist, Terry Buchwald, will perform at the Village Gazebo from 2 to 5 p.m. Buchwald has been inducted into the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame and has been named one of the top tribute artists in the United States by the Los Angeles Times.
The popular Classic Car Show caps off the weekend Sunday with classic cars and trucks set up along Washington, Monroe and Jefferson streets from noon to 5 p.m. Proud owners will have classic and antique rides all shined up and polished to be judged by a panel of experienced classic car and truck enthusiasts with awards in each class.
New to Rock ‘n’ Roll Weekend, Ava Grace Fashions, at 23 Jefferson St., will host a Miss Rock ‘n’ Roll Pin-up Contest organized by Alicia Pearl. The contest takes place on Sunday at noon on the stage at the Winery of Ellicottville. Cost is $10 per contestant. Only 20 spots are available. All proceeds will be donated to the Cattaraugus County Suicide Prevention Coalition. For more information on the inaugural Miss Rock N’ Roll Pin-up Contest, email missevlrockandroll@gmail.com.
Gilbert said although pre-registration took place Sept. 9, it still might be possible to participate as a contestant. She said the girls will be strolling the downtown area on Saturday mingling with concertgoers and inviting them to Sunday’s contest.
“Some prizes have been donated by the local businesses and the contestants will get a photo session with a pin-up photographer,” she said. “We’ll select Miss Rock n’ Roll, the runner-up and the crowd favorite. The winner will get a sash and be crowned the first Miss Rock n’ Roll.”
A full schedule of events and car registration is available online at ellicottvilleny.com.