Ellicottville’s Rock n’ Roll Weekend to be a rockin’ good time

One of Ellicottville’s favorite events is coming this weekend. Friday through Sunday, people who love rock n’ roll music and hot cars will have the opportunity to enjoy all of that and more during Rock n’ Roll Weekend.

 Photo provided

ELLICOTTVILLE — Take a step back in time when Rock n’ Roll was king, the greaser-look was in and their cars were hot rods.

Feel the rhythm of the beat Friday through Sunday at Ellicottville’s annual Rock n’ Roll Weekend. Live music, classic cars, pin-up girls and Elvis Presley — it’s a combination sure to provide a rockin’ good time.

(Contact reporter Deb Everts at salpressdeb@gmail.com)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social