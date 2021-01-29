COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Due to the latest forecasts by public health officials who have been tracking the COVID-19 pandemic, the Eliot Ness Fest Committee announced that they are regretfully cancelling the 2021 Eliot Ness Fest.
“It is with deep regret that we announce the cancellation,” said committee chairman David Castano, president of the Potter County Historical Society, festival sponsor. “In the interest of public health and safety, the committee concluded that this was the most responsible way to proceed. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold the event this year, but we want to assure our sponsors, our volunteers and the thousands of people who look forward to the Eliot Ness Fest that we will be returning with a spectacular event in 2022.”
Updates will be made available on www.eliotnessfest.com and on the festival’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
Additionally, the Eliot Ness Museum has decided to remain closed until further notice.
“However, know also that it is intended to reopen the Eliot Ness Museum this year, and throughout the year, as soon as it is safe to do so,” explained museum owner Steve Green. “Stay tuned for cool stuff and events that will be planned at the Eliot Ness Museum once it is safe to reopen.”
To take a “virtual tour” of the museum in the meantime, visit the Eliot Ness Museum Facebook page or www.eliotnessmuseum.org, where one will find many pictures of the museum’s charming exhibits.