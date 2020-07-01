Because we have all been sheltering for so long, I suspect that July 4th will bring everyone out of confinement. Large fireworks displays won’t be a part of our celebration this year, for the most part, so I anticipate that food and games will be the order of the day.
Grills will get fired up and the summertime masters of the barbecue will pull out their most delectable dishes. Many start their day in the early morning, preparing whatever it is they will put on the grill. For some, it is an all-day affair.
Sure, you can grill ribs, hot dogs, sausages and hamburgers, but what about a pizza? Yes, a pizza — of sorts.
Although many people grill a newly-made dough, I am recommending flatbreads or naan from the local market. You could buy prepared pizza dough or even make your own, but wouldn’t you rather just relax this long weekend? Besides, flatbreads will be just as good.
I am recommending whole-wheat flatbread for this recipe, but you could use most any kind. I try to stay away from too many breads in our recipes because there are much better ways to get carbs — healthier carbs at that. As I always say though, everything in moderation. The toppings for this recipe more than offset the carbs.
If you can find baby spinach leaves, all the better, and I prefer to use Roma tomatoes in this recipe, only because I like the taste. You can use any kind you like. I do like the marinated artichokes but if you can’t find them, use the ones packed in water. Just season them a little more.
This is a quick and easy meal. I hope you enjoy and I wish you a Happy 4th of July!
Ingredients
4 whole wheat flat bread (naan)
3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
6 cups fresh spinach leaves
6 ounces garlic and herb flavored goat cheese, crumbled
2 jars (6 ounces) marinated artichoke hearts, drained and chopped
2 medium Roma tomatoes, chopped
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Pizza seasoning (optional)
Directions
Brush both sides of the flat breads lightly with some of the oil. Place the flat breads on the rack of an uncovered grill directly over medium coals for 2 minutes or until golden. Remove from the heat onto a work surface.
Top the grilled side of each flat bread with spinach, cheese, artichoke hearts, and tomato. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Return to the grill rack and grill about 2 minutes more until bottoms are browned and toppings are heated through. Top with pizza seasoning if desired. Makes 4 servings.
VARIATIONS: For another vegetarian option, try mushrooms and garlic. Finely slice cremini mushrooms, shallots, and garlic cloves and spread on the flatbreads. Top with your choice of cheese and grill.
