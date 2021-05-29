We all sometimes run late in the morning. I know I do once in a while and it is so much better to have a grab and go meal than to have to fix it — or go through the drive-thru.
I found a breakfast muffin that is not only satisfying but nutritious as well. And the good news is you can make 12 ahead of time to store until you need them.
I would freeze at least nine of these and take one out each evening to thaw for the next day because, obviously, you aren’t going to eat all of them within a few days. Wrap each muffin separately and store in the refrigerator for two days or in the freezer for up to three months.
Pair this muffin with a cup of decaffeinated tea and a pear or apple, and you have a complete breakfast. Enjoy.
BREAKFAST MUFFINS (makes 12)
Ingredients
3 cups rolled oats (see Tip)
1½ cups low-fat milk
2 ripe bananas, mashed (about 3/4 cup)
1/3 cup packed brown sugar
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup toasted chopped pecans
Directions
Step 1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Coat a muffin tin with cooking spray.
Step 2. Combine oats, milk, bananas, brown sugar, eggs, baking powder, cinnamon, vanilla and salt in a large bowl. Fold in pecans. Divide the mixture among the muffin cups (about 1/3 cup each). Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 25 minutes. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Tip: People with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should use oats that are labeled “gluten-free,” as oats are often cross-contaminated with wheat and barley.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 Muffin
Per Serving: 176 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 26.4g; dietary fiber 3.1g; sugars 10.5g; fat 6.2g; saturated fat 1.2g; cholesterol 33.4mg; vitamin a iu 118.7IU; vitamin c 1.8mg; folate 20.2mcg; calcium 85.3mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 36mg; potassium 227.9mg; sodium 165.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 6g.
Exchanges: 1 Fat, 1 Starch, 1/2 Fruit, 1/2 Other Carbohydrate
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietician. She has practiced at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)