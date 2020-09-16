OLEAN — Christian pop artists Jordan Feliz and JJ Weeks will bring the Glorify Tailgate Tour to Olean on Oct. 2 as a drive-in concert.
Presented by Family Life, the outdoor show will be in the parking lot of Believer’s Chapel, 2000 Constitution Ave.
The tour follows May’s release of Feliz’s new lead single, “Glorify,” that quickly became the “No. 1 Most Added” track in Christian radio. The song comes from the artist’s third full-length album which debuts in early 2021.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever been as excited for a tour as I am for this one,” Feliz says. “2020 has been a difficult year for everyone and our world is fearful for a good reason. But Jesus is still on the throne and in control of this.”
As with all drive-in concerts, fans must follow social distancing guidelines and remain in their cars or in designated spaces. The show starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $75 per car (in advance) and $90 the day of the concert (if available). To purchase tickets and learn more about vehicle guidelines, call Family Life at (800) 927-9083 or visit fln.org/tickets.