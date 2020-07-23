If you have a brown thumb when it comes to plants, you might be thinking that an artificial houseplant is a better alternative than none, right?
The reality is, even though fake plants are looking more and more real, they come with their own issues.
In addition to being dust magnets that can contribute to poor indoor air quality, they also are made using materials that aren't biodegradable, in the factories of companies that don't look out for the health of their workers.
Instead of fake, try low-maintenance varieties like succulents and cacti.
