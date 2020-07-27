If you've never cleaned the inside of your washing machine, you should drop everything and do it today.
As one of the hardest-working machines in the house, all of the dirt, stains and bacteria it removes from your clothing can cause buildup inside the machine. Eventually, a machine designed to clean your clothes can just leave them dirty.
To sanitize the wash drum, pour a whole quart of white vinegar directly into the drum with a cup of baking soda. Scrub the interior to remove grime and saturate it fully inside, then run a full wash cycle on hot to dissolve it all away.
