Do you have clear plastic storage bins stashed away in the attic or basement, going unused? These are actually fantastic mini-greenhouses that can be used to either grow (and protect) seedlings or help protect plants when the weather turns cold. '
You can fill the inside with small seedling cups, growing medium and plant seeds; after misting them well, cover with the lid to help create a greenhouse effect.
Or, if the weather calls for a potential chill, just place potted plants inside and close to help insulate and protect them, too.