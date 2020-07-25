Is your tea kettle in need of a good cleaning to remove mineral deposits inside? It's important to not use harsh products like bleach or chemical cleaners, since you'll be sipping tea using water you've boiled in the pot.
Instead, fill the tea kettle with citrus peels from lemons, limes and oranges. The natural citric acid helps break down the mineral deposits. To do this, just fill your kettle with peels and water and bring to a boil, then turn off the heat and let the citrus mixture sit for an hour to work its magic.
