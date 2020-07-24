According to This Old House magazine, charcoal from the backyard grill can have myriad detoxifying uses around the house.
When arranging flowers, place a few briquettes in the bottom of the vase to help keep the water fresh and clean.
If you have smelly kitchen cabinets, place a piece in the back of the cabinet so it can absorb both odors and excess moisture, to help keep the area smelling fresh.
And lay a few pieces on top of a household orchid plant to help it thrive; the flowers love the alkalinity from the charcoal.
COPYRIGHT 2020 DANNY SEO