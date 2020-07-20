When it's time to replace an old kitchen sponge, don't toss it away. An old sponge is the perfect growing medium to use as a seed starter for flowers and vegetables. It's easy: Just place seeds inside the nooks and natural holes of the sponge (or make small slices with the tip of a knife) and mist the sponge well with water. Place it in a dish with a little more water and be sure to keep it moist. In days, you'll see the seeds sprout. When the seedlings are strong enough, you can transplant them into growing medium or just trim the sponge and plant the seedling with the remaining sponge material still attached.
