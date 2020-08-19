When mineral deposits and stains build up in the toilet, it can be tempting to reach for caustic household bleach or chemical toilet bowl cleaners.
But many cleaners are full of chemicals that not only create an unhealthy air environment in the bathroom, but can also pollute our waterways. Instead, before going to sleep, generously sprinkle baking soda all over the inside of the toilet.
Throughout the night, the baking soda will eat away at the deposits and stains. In the morning, scrub and flush twice to reveal a sparkling-clean toilet.
