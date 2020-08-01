According to the Environmental Protection Agency, a leaky pipe can waste about 10,000 gallons of water per year, which is enough to fill a large swimming pool.
In the cooler months, take the time to inspect your outdoor faucets for any leaks. Better yet, turn off the water valves to the outdoor faucets and unhook the garden hose so there's no water whatsoever in those pipes.
This will also help prevent them from bursting in case they freeze, preventing a costly repair come springtime.
