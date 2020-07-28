If you have a bunch of fresh corn you're tossing on the grill, be sure to do something inventive and delicious with the fresh husks.
One idea is to wrap a protein like fish in fresh corn husks and throw the whole thing on a grill; it protects the fish from breaking apart and drying out.
You can also add in corn husks when you're making homemade stock; they give a unique and delicious dimension to soup.
And finally, when you're done with the husks, toss them into your compost bin.
