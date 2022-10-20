Disney+ offers plenty of original works, few of merit

Stellan Skarsgård (left) with Diego Luna, reprising his role of Cassian Andor, in “Andor,” streaming new episodes Wednesdays on Disney+.

 Lucasfilm/Disney+

Streaming is the new king of television, and every media company out there is developing its own exclusive service with the ultimate goal being you can only watch specific movies and TV shows in one place. After Netflix and Hulu, one of the most prominent and popular of these is Disney+, using the company’s seemingly endless billions of dollars to provide dozens of original programs along with thousands of archived films, shorts and TV shows.

Kicking things off with the ridiculously great “The Mandalorian” for Star Wars fans and “WandaVision” for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, the scripted content aimed at older and teen fans has wavered between good and awful with few truly great shows that keep these long-running franchises worth watching anywhere other than on the big screen.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social