I have a few friends who have type 2 diabetes. For the most part they do well with preparing their meals, but there are times when they struggle.
So for them and many others, I offer a food plan that is fairly easy to follow. It is a complete meal and one that you are able to vary from day to day without concern. While this is a very good food plan for diabetics to follow, it is actually an ideal formula for everyone for a balanced diet.
Begin with a 10-inch plate for a dinner meal and follow these steps.
1. Load half of your plate with NON-STARCHY vegetables. That’s right, half of your plate. It could be all one item or a combination of some of the following: artichokes, beets, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, carrots, endive, celery, radishes, turnips and salad greens. Fresh is best but frozen works too and each of these foods will keep your blood glucose levels in check.
2. Now, fill one quarter of your plate with carbohydrates. These are whole grains like brown rice and bulgur, starchy vegetables or fruit. Starchy vegetables include acorn squash, corn, green peas, parsnips, plantains, potatoes, pumpkins, and legumes like beans, chickpeas, lentils. Legumes also provide a good deal of protein as well.
If you want a fruit salad or yogurt, this is where they should go and then eliminate the starchy vegetable or the whole grains. Be sure to use zero or low fat yogurt if this is your choice and if using milk, choose skim or low fat, like 1% or 2%.
3. Lastly, fill the remaining quarter of your plate with a protein such as fish, chicken without the skin, lean beef, pork tenderloin, eggs or cheese. Your best choice for fish is wild-caught salmon but mackerel, herring, trout, tuna, halibut, perch and cod are great also. Chicken breast is best but the dark meat is okay once in a while too.
Beans are high in protein and can be substituted in place of an animal protein but they are higher in carbohydrates so reduce the content of the carbohydrates in Step 2.
Protein is an important element in your daily routine. It is used in the body for cell structure to produce hormones like insulin and ultimately, it helps to keep your blood sugar level from getting too high or too low.
4. Healthy Fats are essential too and they can be added to any portion of this plate. Nuts, seeds, avocado, extra virgin olive oil are great examples but use them in moderation — no more than 2 tablespoons of any of the aforementioned. Do not overdue because not only will you upset the balance you are trying to achieve on this plate, but you’ll be packing on the calories too.
5. Choose a zero-calorie beverage — skim milk or just plain water to complete your meal. Don’t forget that beverages can have an effect on your blood glucose levels too. Water, coffee and tea without the creams, sugars and creamers, seltzer and even diet sodas once in a while are all acceptable.
Avoid any beverage with sugar, including the 100% fruit drinks and energy and sports drinks. Blood sugars will spike with any of these, including the 100% juices — and they also pack on added calories.
You could apply this formula to create one of the glow bowls I told you about a few weeks ago. Instead of a 10-inch plate, use a shallow 8- to 9-inch bowl. What about a sirloin glow bowl? Start with mixed greens with cucumber and artichokes, roasted sweet potatoes cubes, thinly sliced sirloin strips, drizzled with a tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil and a tablespoon of pumpkin seeds, accompanied by a tall glass of unsweetened iced tea.
There, you have it. Enjoy!
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietician. She has practiced at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)