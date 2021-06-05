Crowleys celebrate 40th anniversary

Steve and Cheryl Crowley of Bryant Hill Road, Ellicottville, are celebrating their 40th anniversary on Sunday. Mrs. Crowley is retired while Mr. Crowley is director of mountain operations at Holiday Valley. They have three children, Scott Welka of Olean; Tony Crowley of Bradford, Pa., and Laurie Calfo of Bloomfield, N.J., and four grandchildren.

