PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — Roderic Lee Johnson and Ruth Joann Mayes were united in marriage Oct. 10, 2020, at the Canoe Place Fish and Game Club of Port Allegany.
Pastor Matthew Burt presided over the ceremony.
The bride, the daughter of Dr. W. Wyatt and Bettie Mayes of Buena Vista, Va., was given in marriage by her son, William Alexander Webb.
The matron of honor was Tabitha Boan of Columbia, S.C., daughter of bride and Lillian Johnson of Port Allegany, granddaughter of groom, was a bridesmaid.
Flower girls were Lydia Boan of Columbia, granddaughter of bride; Inley Whitman of Kane, granddaughter of groom; and Tagelynn Whitman of Kane, granddaughter of groom. The ring bearer was Blake Johnson of Port Allegany, grandson of groom.
The best man was Ryan Johnson of Port Allegany and groomsmen were Casey and Cayran Pagans, both of Roanoke, Va., grandsons of the bride.
Music for the ceremony was provided by Joe Cosenza and Tawana Williams, friends of bride and groom, and RoseAnna Pagans, daughter of bride; Tabitha Boan, daughter of the bride; Matthew Burt, the pastor; and Webb, son of the bride.
The bride is a graduate of Cliftondale Christian School of Clifton Forge, Va. She is a school bus driver for Muccio Transportation and a deli worker at Carlson’s Store.
The groom, son of Paul and Wilda Johnson, is a graduate of Port Allegany High School and a process crew leader for new product development at Ardagh Group.
Following a reception at the Canoe Place Fish and Game Club, the newlyweds took a wedding trip to Corolla, N.C. They reside in Turtlepoint.