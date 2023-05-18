SALAMANCA — Country singer-songwriter Travis Tritt is bringing his “outlaw country sound” back to the Seneca Allegany Event Center stage where he will perform Saturday.
Fans will experience a special evening featuring Tritt and his band performing some of his greatest hits including “Anymore,” “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” “It’s A Great Day to Be Alive,” “Here’s A Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares),” “Help Me Hold On,” “Best of Intentions” and “I’m Gonna Be Somebody,” as well as songs off his most recent album release, “Set In Stone.”
With his newest album, released in May 2021, Tritt embarks on the next chapter of his stellar career marking his first original full-length studio album in more than a decade. The album features 11 new songs, including eight co-written by Tritt.
Tritt’s albums, including seven certified platinum or higher, have led him to amass more than 30 million in career album sales. Blending mainstream country and southern rock styles and influences, he has produced five No. 1 singles and an additional 15 Top 10 hits that garnered him two Grammy Awards and multiple Country Music Association Awards.
He is also the recipient of a Billboard Music Award for Top New Artist, inducted into the world-famous Grand Ole Opry, in 1992, and has a devoted fan-base that has filled venues coast-to-coast.
With his bluesy, Southern rock-style, Tritt has been a country music hit-making sensation since the early 1990s. Starting with the release of his 1990 debut album, “Country Club,” he has established himself as a star on radio airwaves and in concert halls across the country.
Tritt was one of the leading new country singers of the early ‘90s, along with superstars Garth Brooks, Clint Black and Alan Jackson. Unlike his peers who were coming onto the scene at the same time, he was the only one to dip into soulful Southern rock and happened to not wear a hat, which gave him a gutsy, outlaw image — distinguishing him from the pack.
Growing up in Marietta, Ga., Tritt was 8 when he fell in love with music, teaching himself how to play guitar, and began to write songs when he was 14. The teen was determined to have a musical career, but received no encouragement to follow his dream from his parents. His mother approved of his desire to perform, but she preferred he sing gospel, and his father felt there would be no money in a singing career.
One of his early employers was a guitarist who had given up on a musical career and urged him to follow his dreams. Tritt’s pursuit began in 1982 when he recorded a demo tape at a private studio, which was owned by Danny Davenport, who happened to be an executive at Warner Brothers. Davenport heard the singer’s songs and was impressed, deciding to take Tritt under his wing.
In 1989, Warner Brothers’ Nashville division signed Tritt and his debut album, “Country Club,” which was released in the spring 1990 and was preceded by the Top 10 hit single, “Country Club.” After the release of his album, Tritt shot to the top of new country singers. His next two singles, “Help Me Hold On” and “I’m Gonna Be Somebody” hit No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.
Throughout his career, Tritt has appeared in film and on television including “Blues Brothers 2000,” “Forever My Girl,” “Fire Down Below” and “Rio Diablo.”
As one of country music’s most beloved stars, the award-winning artist rose to country stardom with his distinctively soulful voice and exceptional guitar prowess. More than 30 years later, he continues to be a country legend and plays to sold-out crowds across the globe.
