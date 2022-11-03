Clooney, Roberts reunite in rom-com ‘Ticket to Paradise’

If all else fails, play the classics. So when it comes to romantic comedies, if you can’t get Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn or Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, you get George Clooney and Julia Roberts and the box office receipts practically write themselves.
As heartthrobs during early successes in the 1980s and ’90s to superstardom in the 2000s to their ventures outside the film industry, both Roberts and Clooney are the archetype of what Hollywood stars should do — build a name for themselves from early career success, use those earnings to better the world in other ways and don’t do anything stupid so as to avoid a scandal.
During their Oscar-laden and billion-dollar-earning lives, the two have worked together four times before, and after six years since their last team-up, it’s great to see them reunited again in “Ticket to Paradise,” a rom-com directed and co-written by Ol Parker.
Although this is the pair’s first comedic and romantic venture since 2004’s “Ocean’s Twelve,” Clooney and Roberts still have incredible chemistry as their genuine off-screen friendship bleeds into every scene as they push each other to have the most fun two previous-generation stars have had on screen this year.
Despite working off a screenplay riddled with clichés and stereotypical story beats that audiences have seen hundreds of times before, that’s not really the important part in seeing this movie. If you love Roberts and/or Clooney (and how could you not?) and you like watching attractive people get into wacky hijinks on a tropical island, what more could you want?
David and Georgia (Clooney and Roberts, respectively) are two divorced parents who can’t stand each other but can agree on one thing — how much they love their daughter, Lily (Kaitlyn Dever), who has just graduated college and is taking a trip to Bali before heading to law school.
While in Bali with her best friend Wren (Billie Lourd), the conflicted Lily meets local islander Gede (Maxime Bouttier), a successful seaweed farmer with a loving and supporting family whom she hits it off with immediately. Less than two months later, the couple announce they are getting married.
Now, heading to Bali themselves for the wedding, David and Georgia decide to put aside their differences and work together to stop it, believing that doing so will keep Lily from making a dreadful mistake similar to their own.
While perfectly predictable regarding what this story is and where it’s going from scene one, the nice thing about “Ticket to Paradise” is the repackaging Parker and the production team manages by flipping some of those clichés on their head through sex or age or cultural differences that, though still familiar, at least keep the movie fresh enough.
In addition to being two of the most beautiful people maybe ever, Roberts and Clooney are hilarious, and playing an ex-couple that hates each other but has to work together is ripe for comedic possibilities. Whether they’re ripping into each other, passive-aggressively tricking their daughter and fiancé or doing their best to survive in a culture they know nothing about, most of the humor is at their own expense rather than someone else being too old or too young or not understanding the native language.
Most of the audience is there for the George and Julia show, but the supporting cast holds their own when necessary. What often happens is the actual new couple planning to marry is means to an end rather than fully realized characters, but that’s one of the script’s understandable cliché subversions.
But when you have the likes of Billie Lourd living her best life as the sassy best friend who has no interest in growing up or settling down and Lucas Bravo as Roberts’ much younger French boyfriend who also happens to be a pilot and the one who flew them to Bali, the comedic possibilities write themselves.
Look, I don’t think anyone saw the trailer or the plot summary of “Ticket to Paradise” and went into the theater expecting this to be the next era-defining comedy. But not everything is trying to be, and it’s refreshing to see a rom-com that knows what it is, does it well and has fun doing it.