With July 4 coming up, I’m sure many are planning a get-together, especially since the start of the pandemic. You still need to be cautious but certainly any outdoor party would be welcomed.
You have probably noticed that I don’t give you a lot of desserts. It is hard for diabetics to work desserts in to their daily routines but that doesn’t mean that you can’t have them if they have the right ingredients. Diabetic or not, we should all be aware of how much sugar we take in on a daily basis.
Fruit is always on the menu at my house and a great fruit salad will satisfy anyone’s palette, plus it’s refreshing — and healthy! For 4-5 servings, put together the following:
One cup of diced pineapple (fresh or canned with no sugar added); 8 ounces of strawberries, sliced; a handful of blackberries; two ripe kiwis. Gently mix them together and serve with a half-cup of lime yogurt dressing. For the dressing, mix a half-cup of low-fat plain yogurt with one teaspoon of lime zest plus one teaspoon of lime juice and 1 teaspoon of sugar. A three-quarter-cup serving of this salad is one fruit exchange for those keeping track.
If you want to serve more people with this fruit salad, simply double or triple the recipe. You can substitute stevia for the sugar too, if you like.
Now, for a real treat with very little effort, try a peach pop — or you can make them with nectarines or plums. Whatever you choose, they will be delicious — and healthy. The kids will love them too and don’t tell them how nutritious they are. Make them ahead of time so you have more than six on hand.
One hint, I would peel the fruit before processing it, only because it will blend better. I think you’ll like these pops and I hope you and your family will, too, as you enjoy our nations’ upcoming celebration.
I’ll have a couple more desserts next week for you!
YOGURT PEACH POPS
Ingredients
1½ cups diced ripe peaches, nectarines and/or plums
1/4 cup honey
3 tablespoons water
1¼ cups low-fat vanilla Greek yogurt
Directions
Combine fruit, honey and water in a 2-quart microwave-safe bowl. Cover with plastic and poke a few holes in the top. Microwave on High for 2 minutes. Stir, then microwave, covered, on High at 1-minute intervals until the fruit is tender, about 2 minutes more. Uncover and let cool for 10 minutes.
Puree the mixture in a food processor until very smooth. Add yogurt and process until combined. Transfer to a 4-cup measuring cup and stir in more yogurt, if needed, to yield 2 1/4 cups.
Insert popsicle sticks in six 3-ounce (or similar-size) pop molds and freeze until solid, about 6 hours. To unmold, dip the forms into warm water for 10 to 20 seconds. If necessary, use a table knife to break the vacuum and pry the pops loose.
Tips: Make Ahead Tip: Freeze for up to 1 month.
Serving Size: One 3-Oz. Pop
Per Serving: 98 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 20.9g; dietary fiber 0.6g; sugars 19.3g; fat 0.8g; saturated fat 0.4g; cholesterol 4.2mg; vitamin a iu 292.8IU; vitamin c 4.6mg; folate 1.8mcg; calcium 78.6mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 3.8mg; potassium 80.5mg; sodium 20mg; added sugar 14g.
Exchanges: 1/2 Fruit, 1 Other Carbohydrate
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietician. She has practiced at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)