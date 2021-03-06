SALAMANCA — The Cattaraugus County Living Arts Association will once again offer area performers a chance to shine, while vying for cash prizes during its third annual Southern Tier’s Got Talent.
Due to coronavirus pandemic safety protocols, this year’s event will differ from years’ past.
Held at the Ray Evans Seneca Theater, 10 Main St., the show will feature one round instead of the usual three and no contestants will be eliminated.
This year, performers are asked to register by emailing STGTalent2021@gmail.com and leaving their name, age, what their performance entails and backing tracks for any songs. Singing, dancing or any other type of performance is welcome, as are solos, duets or trios.
Performers will be given a time slot between 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 3 to showcase their talent on the theater’s stage. There is a $10 registration fee.
Only one performer will be allowed in the theater at a time during the April 3 performances, although the next performer can warm up five minutes prior to their turn in the lobby. Others must wait in their vehicles until five minutes before the time slot they are given.
Masks are required for all, except while performing. Sanitized microphones will be provided, but if performers have other needs for their acts, they are asked to include what is needed during registration.
Although there will be no audience, judges will be seated widely apart at the theater and will have microphones to interact with performers. Contestants will be scored on preparation, delivery/quality, mistakes made, stage presence and creativity.
The taped performance will be streamed at 7:30 p.m. April 10 on the Ray Evans Seneca Theater Facebook page, where viewers have the option to donate. Winners will be announced at the show’s conclusion.
Prizes are $300 for first place, $200 for second and $100 for third place. Winners will also be notified via email so arrangements can be made for them to receive prize money.
The Cattaraugus County Living Arts Association’s board members ask those interested to register to perform or watch to donate so funds can be secured for future shows once the doors reopen for live theater.