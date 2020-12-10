CCLAA holiday show to livestream this weekend

SALAMANCA — Not even the coronavirus pandemic could stop Cattaraugus County Living Arts Association members from helping the community ring in the holiday spirit.
The theater organization that calls the Ray Evans Seneca Theater its home annually hosts a Christmas show for the community, and this year will be no different.
Although lights have been dim at the theater due to the pandemic, and its limits on large gatherings, a group of performers have been working to pre-record and livestream a show that can be viewed on Facebook.
The show, being directed by Dwain Graham, is co-produced and technically-directed by Ryan Wheeler with Gretchen Henneman as the leading host. Performers range from Olean to Jamestown and will feature a variety of performances from dancers and musicians with a couple of interviews with CCLAA and Olean Community Theater board members.
Performers include Olean Community Theater President Tim Hollamby, Austin and Sarah Schapp, Aline Wintermantel, The OCTave’s Jazz Band led by Ruth Fuller, Colin Sullivan, Maddie McClelland, Jen Conklin, Mike Staley, Andrew Truman, Maria Wheeler, Olivia Obergfell, Brendan Miller, LeighAnne Shaffer, Emma Dwaileebe, Caroline Todd and Devyn Neiman with Janette McClure as special guest.
“It’s been an interesting process. The work of Wheeler is truly a blessing,” said Graham. He said the performances were pre recorded, meaning not everyone was together at once, as is usually the case when rehearsing or performing.
“We are fortunate to have so many performers willing to switch gears and innovate to get the job done,” he said. “The CCLAA trusted us to do this correctly, and we are very grateful for them.”
Graham said communication is key when operating during the pandemic to assure everyone is safe and the product is of expected quality.
Those watching that “quality” production that features performers from throughout the area are encouraged to donate to the theater organization. Proceeds, the usual cost of admission to a production, will help the CCLAA to keep the theater going so it can bring live theater back to the stage once it is safe to do so. Funding is needed to maintain the theater, especially with things like carpets for the foyer, heating costs, the marquee, painting and more.
To watch and donate, visit the Ray Evans Seneca Theater page on Facebook at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 and 2 pm Dec. 13.