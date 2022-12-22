Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ sequel mostly worth the 13-year wait

Who keeps letting this guy get away with this? After the likes of “Aliens” and “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” redefining what sci-fi sequels can be, and the less popular but still fun “True Lies,” James Cameron went on to make the biggest movie of all time in 1997 with “Titanic.”
For the next 12 years, in between producing other projects and real-life deep-sea expeditions, Cameron slowly but surely chipped away at his original sci-fi/fantasy epic with groundbreaking technology the world had never seen before. And, though plenty of people bet against him, 2009’s “Avatar” became the new biggest movie of all time.
And now here we are again, 13 years later this time, with Cameron once again taking all the time and money needed to make the first of four planned sequels to that 2009 smash. Despite delays and re-writes and COVID-19 interference, “Avatar: The Way of Water” is in theaters, making hundreds of millions of dollars, pioneering movie making technology and on track to being the biggest movie of the year.
Lesson learned — don’t bet against James Cameron. He knows what he’s doing.
As with every huge corporate movie, even with one of our greatest money-making auteurs at the helm, there’s going to be issues both because of and in spite of its general crowd pleaser status. I think this sequel is better than the first, but some of the same problems from 2009 are in it, and yet that doesn’t take away from its filmmaking craft being some of the best ever done.
Set about 13 years after the events of the first film, Na’vi leaders Jake Sully (played by Sam Worthington) and Ney’tiri (Zoe Saldaña) have formed a family, including adopted daughter Kiri (Sigourney Weaver), and are doing everything they can to keep their tribe on Pandora together and safe.
But when spaceships of human military and corporate colonizers return to Pandora, and one team led by an Avatar clone of Colonel Quaritch (Stephan Lang) is on the hunt specifically for Sully and Ney’tiri, they must leave their home and a new region of Pandora hundreds of miles away.
The Sullys retreat to the Metkayina reef people clan at Pandora’s eastern seaboard, where they are given shelter and learn the ways of the Na’vi who live and work in the sea. But the humans and Avatars under Quaritch are not to be underestimated.
While a huge hit at the time, praise for “Avatar” quickly turned to mockery as a small number of naysayers grew to a large heap of backlash. The jokes about it being “Pocahontas” with blue people or “Dances With Wolves” in space are not entirely wrong. But that basic and familiar story was a smart move to make the film more relatable and so more focus was on the technical achievements.
Thirteen years later, much of this is still true, though faring a bit better. The story in “The Way of Water,” which has deeper themes and messages, is still pretty basic. There is more of a focus on generational divides, who or what makes a family and how children are different from their parents, which are again universal and familiar, but feel a lot more personal than “nature good, colonialism bad.”
But the biggest aspect, and the most worthy praise that will nab this many Best Picture and Best Director nominations, is how the film looks on a technical level. This is undoubtedly one of the best made movies ever with gorgeous cinematography and production design paired with CGI effects that look the best they ever have. While Disney has made some great and lots of mediocre looking Marvel and Star Wars films during the past decade, Cameron and his team have taken the time to make the Na’vi and their world look completely real.
I think it’s fair to say if you enjoyed the first “Avatar” then you’ll enjoy this one even more, but if you didn’t like the first one, “The Way of Water” won’t do anything to change your mind. It’s still 9-foot blue people in a sci-fi/fantasy world, but it’s one of the better ones to be a part of.