I love fish. I constantly look for recipes for most any kind of meal that includes fish. This recipe today is really pretty easy, mostly because it is all cooked in one pan. With the exception of a small bowl, clean up is a snap.
Fish are high in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins such as D and B2 (riboflavin), and also rich in calcium and phosphorus. It’s a great source of minerals, such as iron, zinc, iodine, magnesium, and potassium. The American Heart Association recommends eating fish at least two times per week as part of a healthy diet.
This meal has a variety of vegetables with it. Fennel is one that I really like to use as much as possible but it isn’t always easy to find. Substitute onion if you can’t find it. The nutrients you will derive from this meal are exceptional and you need not add another ingredient to make it complete.
BROILED COD (serves 4)
Ingredients
1/4 cup light mayonnaise
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes (optional)
2 garlic cloves, finely grated, divided
2 teaspoons finely grated orange zest, divided
1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
4 (6-ounce) skinless cod fillets
1 fennel bulb, very thinly sliced (about 12 ounces)
1 bunch broccolini, trimmed, halved (about 8 ounces)
1 small orange, blood orange if you can find it, thinly sliced
1 (15.5-ounce) can white beans, drained, rinsed
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon rosemary leaves
1/4 cup sliced almonds, chopped (about 1 ounce)
Preparation
Heat broiler to high. Mix mayonnaise, red pepper flakes, 1 tsp. garlic, 1 tsp. orange zest, and 1/2 tsp. salt in a small bowl.
Arrange cod fillets on a rimmed baking sheet. Spread mayonnaise mixture over each fillet.
Toss fennel, broccolini, orange, beans, oil, rosemary, and remaining garlic, 1 tsp. orange zest, and 1/2 tsp. salt in a large bowl. Arrange around fish on baking sheet, placing orange slices on top of beans and vegetables.
Place baking sheet under broiler and broil until fish is golden-brown on top, about 5 minutes. Remove from oven, top each fillet with almonds, then continue to broil until almonds are toasted and crisp and fish is completely cooked through, about 1 minute more.
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and registered dietician. She has practiced at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)