So many of us are on the go all the time and, sometimes, getting started in the morning isn’t always easy. With today’s recipe, I am giving you a make ahead “muffin” for those days when you are short on time.
It is very diabetic appropriate but it is also very nutritious for any age.
This recipe calls for blueberries but, honestly, you could substitute raspberries, strawberries or even cherries. Whatever fruit you choose, this muffin will fit the bill for your breakfast. You can add a small pear or apple for your mid- morning snack.
For non-diabetics, you can substitute almond or rice milk for the low-fat milk if you like. Enjoy!
FRUIT & NUT CUPS FOR BREAKFAST (makes 12)
Ingredients
3 cups oats
1½ cups low-fat milk
2 ripe bananas, mashed (about 3/4 cup)
1/3 cup packed brown sugar
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup fresh blueberries or frozen, if they are thawed & well drained
1/2 cup chopped toasted pecans
Directions
Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat a muffin tin with cooking spray.
Combine oats, milk, bananas, brown sugar, eggs, baking powder, cinnamon, vanilla and salt in a large bowl. Fold in blueberries and pecans. Divide the mixture between the muffin cups (about 1/3 cup each). Bake until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 25 minutes. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack. Serve warm or at room temperature.
To make ahead: Wrap airtight and refrigerate for up to 2 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 Muffin
Per Serving: 181 calories; fat 6g; cholesterol 33mg; sodium 124mg; carbohydrates 28g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 5g; sugars 12g; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 127IU.
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietician. She has practiced at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)