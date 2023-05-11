BRADFORD, Pa. — The Bradford Little Theatre will wrap up its 25th anniversary season this weekend with “Into the Woods” at the Bradford Area High School on Friday and Saturday.
The Tony award-winning musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine is presented with permission from MTI.
The adult fairy-tale is directed by William Steffen, who is directing for the first time at BLT, though he has decades of performing and directing in the Southern Tier area with CCLAA, Olean Community Theatre, and more.
“You don’t want to miss this show. The unmatched talent of this cast brings magic to the stage,” said producer Tiffany Mager.
BLT’s stellar cast includes leading characters: Jonathan Young as the Baker, Emily Gordon as the Baker’s Wife, Kathy Black as the Witch, Alexia Catalone as Cinderella, Emma Dwaileebe as Little Red Riding Hood, and Sirus Desnoes as Jack.
Supporting characters are played by Brandon Bainey, Andrew Dutko, Bailey Fedak, Joe Fitz, Brynn Gabel, Gretchen Henneman, Bonnie Leposa, Gabriella Mager, Tiffany Mager, Jocelyn Mentley, David Merwine, Clay Nolan, Barb Pedersen, Skyler Schapp, Rhayne Smith, Maggie Travis and Andrew Truman.
The show is under musical direction from Andrew Dutko and orchestra under the direction of Kathy Thumpston.
“Into the Woods” premiered on Broadway in 1987 and was revived in 2002 and 2020. It has won Tony awards for Best Original Score and Best Musical Book, as well as a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical and a Grammy Award for Best Musical Album. A Disney film adaptation in 2014 was nominated for three Academy Awards and three Golden Globes.
“Into the Woods” intertwines several fairy tales, including “Cinderella,” “Jack and the Beanstalk,” and “Little Red Riding Hood.” These characters encounter a childless Baker and his Wife, who have been cursed by a Witch, who is also keeping Rapunzel in a tower. The story examines the consequences of each character’s wishes and desires.
Tickets are available online at www.bradfordlittletheatre.org and will also be available at the door.