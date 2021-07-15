‘Black Widow’ solo adventure is too little, too late

Delivered about seven years later than everyone wanted, and not nearly as impactful since the fourth “Avengers” film in 2019, Marvel’s superheroine Black Widow finally has her own solo movie in theaters.
Since her first appearance in “Iron Man 2,” fans have loved the inclusion of the deadly Russian in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unfortunately, in the years that followed, Marvel did not take a chance and give Black Widow her own movie, always putting her in a supporting role to the male superheroes.
It’s likely the success of “Wonder Woman” in 2017 that finally gave Marvel the confidence to pursue a solo adventure with the character. Scarlett Johannson had already been in the role seven years by that point, and fans still loved her, so it seems like it would be a safe bet.
While I’m sure “Black Widow” will make all the millions of dollars necessary to be a hit, nearly everything about it exactly what I was worried would happen — a movie that would have worked wonderfully five years ago when the story is set, but today is just another run-of-the-mill superhero movie with very little of what makes Marvel movies great.
Taking place in 2016 immediately after “Captain America: Civil War,” Natasha Romanoff (played by Johannson), aka Black Widow, is on the run in Europe when she is unexpectedly reconnected with her sister Yelena (Florence Pugh), another assassin.
Natasha has to reopen the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises after Yelena defects from the secret spy agency that turned them into top assassins, and the only way to do that is to locate and team up with their adoptive parents, Alexei (David Harbour) and Melina (Rachel Weisz).
Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring them down, Natasha and her former family must deal with their history as spies and the broken relationships they left behind long before Black Widow became an Avenger.
If it wasn’t a Marvel movie and the expectation for something better wasn’t already there, this would be a perfectly serviceable spy thriller and action movie. All of the technical aspects of the filmmaking process are great, the sets, costumes and makeup are well done and the action sequences are mostly exciting. It’s just a shame that the Black Widow character has only been in better films except for her first appearance.
Because this story takes place in the middle of a bigger story from a few years ago, we know Black Widow is going to make it out alive, so a lot of the suspense around her character is gone. This unfortunately leads to a lot of over-the-top action sequences that no one short of Thor or Hulk should survive, but she makes it out with barely a scratch because she has to.
Thankfully, one of the strongest elements is the family dynamic between Natasha and her former family, particularly her sister, played perfectly by Pugh. As one of the best new actresses of the past few years, Pugh once again steals every scene she’s in with the snarky, sarcastic attitude that makes up most of the laughs. Although to a lesser extent, the same could be said of Harbour as the aging Red Crimson hero, who thinks he’s still 25, which makes for a lot of physical humor.
If only the villain who has terrorized this family for so long could have matched their family bond as a real threat. Ray Winstone plays the man with the assassin organization, but he doesn’t feel like much of a threat or even that consequential — mostly because this all takes place five years ago so of course he doesn’t win. Everything from his flying castle in the clouds to his computer that can control millions that can be turned off in seconds works better in a bad Bond film.
Without making too much of an impact on the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s events, the most “Black Widow” does is give a beloved character some backstory she deserved seven years ago. Although its post-credits scene does help set up the future of the MCU, it’s tough to say if the two hours beforehand is worth it.