‘Belfast’ is Branagh’s love letter to hometown life

When it comes to the arts, a common adage is “write what you know.” For decades in the movie business, directors and writers are constantly making films about what they know. Since the 1970s, Martin Scorsese has been making movies about Italian-Americans in New York City, Steven Spielberg has been doing the same about broken families and Woody Allen can’t stop showing the quirky, neurotic loser ending up with a gorgeous younger woman.
Sometimes, writers/directors make movies about themselves with all the upsetting details included — for better or worse — like with Federico Fellini’s “8 ½” or Bob Fosse’s “All That Jazz,” both of which saw huge critical and commercial acclaim. Now, after decades of taking audiences on adventures with Shakespeare, Thor and Hercule Poirot, one of the most famous thespians of stage and screen working today is heading home.
“Belfast” is Kenneth Branagh’s love letter to his hometown. Although his family moved to England when he was 10, he is a Northern Irish native who had an idyllic childhood until a conflict that lasted nearly 30 years forced the move.
Straight from Branagh’s own childhood experiences, the film chronicles the life of a working-class Northern Irish Protestant family from the perspective of their 9-year-old son Buddy (played by Jude Hill in his film debut) during the Troubles in Belfast after a group of Protestants stage a riot on Buddy’s street, attacking homes to intimidate the local Catholics.
In response, the integrated neighborhood sets up a barricade on the street to prevent their return. Unfortunately, Buddy’s father, Pa (Jamie Dornan), works overseas most days in England, while the family — Ma (Caitríona Balfe), elder brother Will and paternal grandparents, Granny and Pop (Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds) — live in Belfast.
Over the ensuing year, Buddy must chart a path towards adulthood through a world that has suddenly turned upside down. His stable and loving community and everything he thought he understood about life is changed forever, but joy, laughter, music and the formative magic of the movies remain.
On its face, there is nothing particularly revolutionary or unique about this film’s presentation, but it is wonderfully directed. With influences from other directors and hints at their styles peppered throughout, Branagh shows he is a fan of their works while not forcing a specific style or any style at all to the film, often letting scenes play out like stage production, which is right in his wheelhouse.
But in that choice, the focus of the film stays on the characters and the story he’s telling, which is right where it should be. Although there are a few, for lack of a better term, “action scenes” in here, a majority of the runtime is people sitting or standing around and talking. Whether it’s Buddy learning how to do maths with his grandparents or his parents worrying about the Troubles and wanting to move, there are small moments that capture family life perfectly.
That’s not to say there isn’t some form of fantastical expression here. After all, Buddy is obsessed with movies and playing and acting as Branagh is, which allows for some fun with the filmmaking shot, for the most part, in stark but gorgeous black and white.
However, when Buddy and his family go to the movies or the theater, the films on screen or the actors on stage are in full color. It makes the real world feel older and more nostalgic by having the bigger-than-life fantasy of “A Christmas Carol” or “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” show all the reds, blues and yellows.
After all, this is told from Buddy’s point of view as Branagh’s memory. Living in turmoil must have felt like living in a black-and-white world so that the escapism of the stage and screen would feel more colorful. Small choices like shooting many scenes from his perspective to make his parents and grandparents look and feel so tall work so well.
But for the adults, this is a movie filled with love for family and how a hometown becomes a family. All the quirky characters in friends, cousins, shop owners and more are people from our own childhoods, and they kept the neighborhood together and expanded that family. It takes a village to raise a child, and Branagh’s loving shows who raised him.