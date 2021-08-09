BRADFORD, Pa. — The Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center has announced that its Fall Concert Series tickets will go on sale today.
“Our traditional Headliner Subscription Season has been broken into two series, a Fall Series and a Spring Series, to give our patrons ease in selecting their concert choices over a shorter span of time,” said Executive Director, Darren Litz.
The first concert is four-time World Champion Old-Time Piano Player Adam Swanson on Sept.17 in conjunction with the 150th Anniversary of the Bradford Oil Fields and the 50th Anniversary of the Penn-Brad Oil Museum. Take a step back in time with the swinging tunes of Ragtime, Early Jazz, the Great American Songbook and Silent Films, complete with a live accompaniment of one of Buster Keaton’s hilarious silent short films, entitled, One Week.
On Oct. 8, one of America’s longest running bands will take the stage, The Exile Band, long remembered for their smash hit single “Kiss You All Over Again.” They first reached the pop charts in the late 70’s, then changing direction, became one the 80’s most successful country bands.
And on December 6, ringing in the sounds of the season with the best in brass will be Tim Zimmerman & The King’s Brass. With a mix of both popular and traditional Christmas songs, secular and sacred music critics alike applaud their concerts as "superb in every way" and "innovative and well played.”
“I’m sure our families will love this brilliant holiday experience to round out our series, and patrons who purchase all three concerts, will receive a 10 percent early bird discount from August 9 thru Labor Day,” said Litz.
The Swanson and Exile concerts will both take place at the Bromeley Family Theatre on the Pitt-Bradford Campus, while the King’s Brass will be held at Bradford Area High School auditorium.
Take advantage of the early bird discount by purchasing the entire series before Labor Day and get 10% off your order by using the code- FALLEARLYBIRD.
To purchase tickets, go to www.bcpac.com, call 814-362-2522 or visit the ticket office at 119 Main Street in Bradford. Ticket office hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m.