Let’s try something different this week. It’s just as healthy and tasty but I would bet some of you have never ventured into Asian cuisine.
This is really just a mild version of some very delectable meals but I think you’ll like it.
While it’s imperative to eat balanced meals each day, especially if you are diabetic, you don’t have to eat plain foods all the time. I can’t say it enough — shop the perimeter of the grocery stores for fresh or frozen produce and proteins. There are plenty of ways to season dishes with different spices — and without a lot of salt.
This Asian-inspired Thai chicken recipe is a great choice for last-minute dinners, too. Serve it with brown rice and crisp-tender pea pods for a complete meal. You could take the Asian theme one step further and garnish the chicken with a tablespoon or two of dry roasted peanuts (unsalted). I hope you enjoy!
TAI CHICKEN DINNER (serves 2)
Ingredients
2 small skinless, boneless chicken breast halves (8 to 10 ounces total)
1/8 teaspoon Kosher salt
1 teaspoon canola oil
1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger
1 clove garlic, minced
3/4 cup unsweetened light coconut milk
2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, divided
1 tablespoon peanut butter
1/4 teaspoon ground pepper
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
1 cup brown rice with ¾ cup Snow Peas
Directions
Sprinkle chicken with the salt. Heat oil over medium-high heat in a medium skillet. Add the chicken; reduce heat to medium. Cook for 8 to 12 minutes or until the chicken is no longer pink (170 degrees F), turning once halfway through cooking time. Remove the chicken from the skillet; cover to keep warm.
For sauce, add ginger and garlic to the skillet; cook about 30 seconds or until fragrant. Whisk together coconut milk, 1 tablespoon cilantro, the peanut butter, ground pepper, and crushed red pepper in a small bowl. Add mixture to the skillet. Cook and stir over medium-high heat until bubbly.
Slice the chicken and place it atop the brown rice and peas. Top the chicken with the sauce. Sprinkle with the remaining 1 tablespoon cilantro.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 Chicken Breast Half And 3 Tablespoons Sauce
Per Serving: 217 calories; protein 28.4g 57% DV; carbohydrates 4.1g 1% DV; dietary fiber 1g 4% DV; sugars 0.8g; fat 9.3g 14% DV; saturated fat 2.4g 12% DV; cholesterol 65.8mg 22% DV; vitamin a iu 344.8IU 7% DV; vitamin c 7mg 12% DV; folate 16.4mcg 4% DV; calcium 25.3mg 3% DV; iron 1.5mg 9% DV; magnesium 47.3mg 17% DV; potassium 375.6mg 11% DV; sodium 265.9mg 11% DV.
Exchanges: 4 Lean Protein, 1/2 Fat
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietician. She has practiced at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)