KANE, Pa. — Preparations are underway for Kane’s 15th annual Art in the Wilds art show, to be held during Kane’s annual Reunion Weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 27.
Since the 2020 show had to be held virtually, all artists who were juried in last year have been invited to take part in this year’s show.
Organizers efforts to bring Art in the Wilds back to a live venue include adapting to the ongoing pandemic. They will keep close watch on updates and will be following CDC guidelines to keep everyone safe and happy.
“Our committee is optimistically looking forward to our 2021 show,” said Merry Ryding, Art in the Wilds executive director. “Plans are in the works to continue our mission giving artists a place to display their work and giving our community access to their fine artworks.”
Each year the two-day show draws thousands of people from throughout western New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania to Evergreen Park.
“This wonderful art show would not be possible without the support of our generous community-minded sponsors,” said Julie Cleland, president of Art in the Wilds.
Those supporters include grants from the Kane Community Development Foundation, Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, and the Cleland Endowment. Major sponsorships include Ed and Juile Malmsrom with many more incoming.
Art in the Wilds works in cooperation with the PA Wilds Cooperative, PA Route 6, The Allegheny National Forest Vacation Bureau, the Kane Chamber of Commerce.
For more information about Art in the Wilds visit www.artinthewilds.org or Facebook and Instagram.