This is salad number two for August and this is one of my favorites. Scallops are the highlight of this concoction and you can grill these too — or you can simply cook them on the stove if you would rather — whichever is easier for you.
Once again, it is a pretty complete meal and I would serve this for dinner for three. If you want to serve more, just double it.
Just be sure to rinse the scallops well if you are buying them fresh, to make sure that they are free of the sand. There isn’t anything worse that biting down and getting that crunch. Many people soak them in milk to tenderize them but, I must admit, I don’t. I never felt I had to.
Scallops are more than 80% protein. One 4-ounce serving provides 26 grams of protein and they are low in calories — about 125 calories. They’re also a good source of both magnesium and potassium.
So, pair this salad with a piece of fruit for dessert and you have a great summertime meal.
GRILLED SCALLOP SALAD (makes 3-4 servings)
Ingredients for vinaigrette
3/4 c. lime juice
1/4 c. balsamic vinegar
1 tbsp. honey
1 tbsp. olive oil
salt and ground black pepper
Ingredients for salad
1 1/2 c. thawed and chopped frozen artichoke hearts
1 1/2 c. chopped cucumbers
2 plum tomatoes, chopped
1 tbsp. minced shallots
4 c. mixed lettuce
6 large leaves radicchio, torn
5 large leaves basil, coarsely chopped
1 lb. jumbo sea scallops
1 tsp. ground black pepper
Directions
1. To make the vinaigrette: In a small bowl, whisk together the lime juice, vinegar, honey and oil. Season with the salt and pepper.
2. To make the salad: In a medium bowl, combine the artichoke hearts, cucumbers, tomatoes and shallots. Add half of the vinaigrette and toss to coat.
3. In a large bowl, combine the lettuce, radicchio, and basil. Add the remaining vinaigrette and toss to coat.
4. Coat a large no-stick skillet with no-stick spray. Place on the grill (or on the stove over medium high heat). Sprinkle the scallops with the pepper. Add the scallops to the skillet and cook for 2 to 3 minutes per side, or until opaque.
5. Divide the lettuce mixture among dinner plates. Top with the artichoke mixture and the scallops and serve.
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietician. She has practiced at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)