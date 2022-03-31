An overdue Oscar for Smith overshadowed by altercation

Hollywood superstar Will Smith won his first Academy Award Sunday for his lead performance in “King Richard,” a biopic about the father of Venus and Serena Williams. This overdue acknowledgment of Smith’s achievements in film and television for three decades should have been one of the biggest stories of the night, and it was — with an asterisk attached.
Unfortunately, the biggest Oscar night story was of Smith ascending the stage 45 minutes earlier in the evening and slapping comedian Chris Rock across the face after Rock made an unfunny joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.
The telecast cut to silence after the altercation, as Rock commented that Smith “smacked the [expletive] out of me.” As international broadcasts of the ceremony confirmed, Smith then told Rock to “Keep my wife’s name out of your [expletive] mouth!” Twice.
Sunday morning, I planned this to be a review of “King Richard” as a celebration of Smith’s almost-certain win. But as happens every couple of years, you never know what’s going to happen on Oscar night.
Before presenting the award for Best Documentary Film — which deservedly went to “Summer of Soul” several minutes later — Rock decided to do a quick 3-minute stand-up set, eventually commenting on Pinkett-Smith’s hair, quipping, “Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2.’ Can’t wait to see it.” Pinkett-Smith’s shaved head is due in part to her ongoing struggle with Alopecia — a condition that causes hair loss — which she has spoken about publicly in the past.
With everyone in attendance uncomfortably silent for the rest of the segment, Rock calmly jokes “this is the greatest night in the history of television,” continued with presenting the documentary award and got out of there. Once the cameras cut for commercials, a number of celebrities, including Tyler Perry, Bradley Cooper and Denzel Washington, came to comfort Smith and Pinkett-Smith.
When Smith inevitably won and took the stage, still visibly shaken, he did his best to address the situation without addressing it directly, drawing parallels between the real Richard Williams, his performance and what had happened less than an hour earlier.
“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” he said, slowly succumbing to tears. “I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all the nominees. This is a beautiful moment. I am not crying for winning an award.”
On Monday, Smith used an Instagram post to offer a full apology to Rock for the slap, calling his behavior “unacceptable and inexcusable.” He also apologized to the Academy, viewers and attendees, the producers of the Oscars, the Williams family, and the cast and crew of “King Richard.”
So, where do we go from here?
There will be endless discourse about this as one of the 10 most infamous Oscars moments until the end of time. While all of us could discuss if it was right or wrong, what the cost of being a celebrity means, how much Rock and Smith should be punished for their words and actions and what the Academy will do in terms of inviting either of them back, the only three people who can truly decide the appropriate course of action are Rock, Pinkett-Smith and Smith.
For what it’s worth, I quite liked “King Richard.” It’s not one of the best sports movies or biopics, but it’s a really good one. Smith does give an excellent performance, but I don’t think it’s his best performance (he should have won for “Ali”) and I don’t think it was 2021’s best performance by a lead actor (Benedict Cumberbatch in “Power of the Dog.”)
However, Smith is at his best when he is acting opposite of the actual best performances in the film, made by Aunjanue Ellis as Brandy Williams, his wife and Venus and Serena’s mother, as well as Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton as Venus and Serena, respectively. When the story focuses on the sisters — as a needed biopic about them specifically should — I think this movie is elevated to an 11.
So the question comes down to why did Smith win? Unfortunately, it’s Oscar math that goes back to awarding actors for their body of work rather than the best performance of the year. Smith deserves an Oscar, no question, and this was the best year to do it. If only it didn’t come with a *BUT attached to it.