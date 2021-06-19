I came upon this recipe and tried it and I am eager to pass it on to you. It is different but I think you’ll like it and I think you could choose it for any meal of the day.
I fixed it for lunch but it could easily be a breakfast or dinner meal, with less than 300 calories per serving. I’ll let you decide. This dish is diabetic appropriate but a delicious meal for anyone.
I happened to have red bell peppers on hand but you could easily use green or yellow. The hardest part of this meal is the preparation — cutting and dicing the vegetables. Once you have that in hand, the rest is super easy. The eggs cook up very fast and you can have this meal on the table in no time.
With this recipe, eggs in a hole, you have your helping of protein and vegetables. For diabetics, you can add a slice of whole grain toast with a teaspoon of jam and a small apple if you like. I hope you enjoy!
EGGS IN A HOLE (serves 4)
Ingredients
2 bell peppers, any color
1 avocado, diced
1/2 cup diced red onion
1 jalapeño pepper, minced
1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro, plus more for garnish
2 tomatoes, seeded and diced
Juice of 1 lime
3/4 teaspoon salt, divided
2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil, divided
8 large eggs
1/4 teaspoon ground pepper, divided
Directions
Slice tops and bottoms off bell peppers and finely dice. Remove and discard seeds and membranes. Slice each pepper into four 1/2-inch-thick rings to end up with 8 rings.
Combine the diced pepper with avocado, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, tomatoes, lime juice, and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl.
Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add 4 bell pepper rings, then crack 1 egg into the middle of each ring. Season each with a pinch of salt and pepper – no more than an 1/8 teaspoon. Cook until the whites are mostly set but the yolks are still runny, 2 to 3 minutes.
Gently flip and cook 1 minute more for runny yolks, 1 1/2 to 2 minutes more for firmer yolks. Transfer to serving plates and repeat with the remaining pepper rings and eggs.
Serve with the avocado salsa and garnish with additional cilantro, if desired.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 2 Eggs And 3/4 Cup Salsa
Per Serving: 285 calories; protein 15.1g; carbohydrates 14.2g; dietary fiber 5.9g; sugars 5.9g; fat 19.5g; saturated fat 4.6g; cholesterol 372mg; vitamin a iu 3168IU; vitamin c 98.9mg; folate 131.4mcg; calcium 81.2mg; iron 2.6mg; magnesium 44.7mg; potassium 716.2mg; sodium 589.1mg.
(Candy Work is a certified Physician Assistant and a registered Dietician. She has practiced at Olean Medical Gorup since 2015.)