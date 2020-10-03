Paella, a rice dish, originated in Spain, most notably from the Valencia region. It is a meal all by itself, as you will see from the ingredients.
Like last week’s recipe, this one also calls for saffron. Again, don’t buy any if you don’t have it. You won’t miss it and your pocketbook will thank you.
I have actually cheated a few times and I have used those packets of pre-cooked rice if I was short on time. They work, too, but the brown rice is much more nutritious.
Plus, you would have to adjust your baking time, but if you want an extra shortcut, go ahead and skip cooking the brown rice and eliminate the 3 cups of chicken broth.
Some people like to add chopped carrots or fennel. Others add even more seafood, like scallops and lobster. Whatever you wish to add is OK, just don’t overdo. I think you will enjoy this recipe as is.
EASY PAELLA (6 servings)
Ingredients
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 onion, diced
3 garlic cloves, diced
1½ cups chopped roasted red peppers, diced
2 links Italian chicken sausage, sliced
1 tablespoon tomato paste
1½ cups brown rice
1/2 cup white wine (or chicken broth)
3 cups low-sodium chicken broth
1 pinch dried saffron
1 dried bay leaf
Juice of 1 lemon
1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 pound little-neck clams, washed well
1¼ cups frozen peas
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Fresh parsley, for garnish
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 325°F.
2. In a large, flat, oven-safe pan,heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion and sauté untiltender, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute more.
3. Stir in the peppers and sausage. Cook until the sausage browns slightly, about 3 minutes because it is already cooked.
4. Stir the tomato paste into the pan and cook for 1 minute. Add the rice and stir well to combine. Cook for 2 minutes more.
5. Pour in the wine and broth, then add the saffron, bay leaf, and lemon juice. Stir well to combine and bring the mixture to a simmer. Nestle the clams into the pan.
6. Bake the paella, uncovered, about 20 minutes. Add the shrimp and gently stir in the peas. Bake for 5 more minutes. The clams should be open by now. If there are any that aren’t open, toss them.
7. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with parsley and serve immediately, placing the pan in the center of the table. Everyone can help themselves.
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietician. She has practiced at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)