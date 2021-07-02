As we emerge from many months of distancing during the pandemic, we have found that individuals appear to be suffering more from seasonal allergies than ever before.
Climate change, according to some experts, is the dominant culprit. Allergy seasons have become longer and stronger with increased pollen levels. Since many of us are no longer wearing masks, we’re seeing an increase in symptom severity.
The spring of 2020 was relatively mild as far as allergic reactions to the usual pollens in our area, and I attribute that to everyone wearing masks and staying indoors. Summer and fall saw about the same. There were probably more reactions from dust mites and cleansers than to the pollens, grass and molds.
However, we’re finding that with increased pollen levels this summer, more people are complaining of symptoms and over-the-counter medications are not working for them. There are many other alternative treatments for allergies, including some very new medications. You should seek help from an allergy specialist if you are suffering from seasonal allergies.
It was a robust pollen season in our area in the spring but we are now in grass season, and for allergy sufferers that poses a whole new set of problems. For those who are allergic to grass and weeds or believe they have a sensitivity to grass, I strongly suggest that you wear a mask while mowing the lawn or venturing out where grass has been cut.
A good mask will filter the airborne allergens but you must be diligent to keep it clean. I know it’s difficult to wear a mask, especially in the heat of the day, but a mask will offer some protection at least and perhaps lessen the severity of a reaction.
Over the last several months, I have heard from many who have been confused as to whether their symptoms were COVID-19 or allergies. If your eyes, nose and throat are itchy and you’re sneezing, it’s more likely allergies. Thankfully, COVID cases have dropped significantly in our area but one should be vigilant nevertheless. If you have allergy symptoms but also have a lingering cough, a fever or a loss of taste or smell, you should quarantine and get tested as soon as possible.
To keep up with the daily pollen count, refer to Olean Medical Group’s home page at www.oleanmedicalgroup.com, Monday through Friday. The daily pollen report is also posted on Facebook at facebook.com/omg1948.
At Olean Medical Group, we measure pollen levels each day and report it to the National Allergy Bureau for our area. Atop our building at 535 Main St. is a newer, sophisticated device that collects allergens for 24 hours. Each morning, one of our staff brings in the slides which carry the collected pollens and they are analyzed in our lab. The microscopic particles are counted and the results are sent to several outlets including the National Allergy Bureau.
A high pollen count can be debilitating for some people. Plan your day accordingly.
If pollen and mold counts are high, one should remain inside as much as possible, with windows closed and the air conditioner on, if you have one. If you must be outside, you should wear a mask and take your medication if you have it. It is important to build tolerance to any allergen and, sometimes, the only answer is a series of allergy shots. However, that can only be determined if one undergoes allergy testing to determine what you are sensitive to.
With new treatments and medications, you can overcome the allergic reactions that compromise your ability to work or enjoy the day. It is important to seek treatment. Allergies are nothing to sneeze at.
(Dr. Fred Lewis practices at Olean Medical Group.)