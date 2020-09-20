BELMONT — In these days of COVID-19, it’s expected that events will be canceled, so it’s a rare pleasure when a new event takes place.
The SPCA Serving Allegany County is doing just that, putting together a new way to have fun and raise funds for the animals living in the new shelter on Route 19. The organization will host a lawn sale, and while that could be fun and gratifying, the SPCA is giving others the chance to raise funds, too.
Lynda Pruski, director of the SPCA Serving Allegany County Director explained, “It has been many years since the SPCA has had a yard sale fundraiser and we have decided to resurrect this outdoor event.”
What makes this event a bit different, she said, is that not only will the SPCA have its own yard sale tent, the public is invited to participate with their own lawn sales.
For a donation of $25, individuals or families and groups can reserve a spot on the SPCA’s spacious front lawn, where they can set up a table or tent and sell their own yard sale items. The best part is they get to keep the proceeds from their sales.
To participate and to reserve a spot, email the yard sale coordinator at yardsaleSPCA@gmail.com. There is a short form to fill out. Applications for the event should be sent to the SPCA by Wednesday. The event takes place on Saturday, with the rain date being Sunday.
“Times have changed due to COVID-19,” Pruski said, “and we are taking every precaution to make sure we adhere to the NYS and CDC guidelines and hold a safe event. We have a limited amount of spaces available, as we will need to space everyone out appropriately to maintain social distancing.”
She said everyone must wear a mask and there will be sanitizing stations set up in several areas.
All SPCA sales and all donations will go directly to the SPCA for the care of the animals
The yard sale gets underway at 10 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. Saturday at the SPCA, 5440 Route 19.
Pruski also said the annual SPCA theme basket auction will once again take place in October. The auction normally takes place at the same time as the Artisan’s Tour and RidgeWalk and Run, which have both been canceled or altered this year due to COVID-19.
The auction has been the SPCA’s major fundraiser for the year, generating thousands of dollars for the benefit of the shelter items.
For the first time last year the auction was held in the vacant Kmart building in River Walk Plaza. Because of the new location, the auction was open longer to the public and, according to Pruski, they were able to offer more items and specialty areas for men and children. They also raised more money, she said.
The auction will once again be held in the former Kmart, but this year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, it will be more spaced out, utilizing the entire building.
More information on the basket auction will be offered soon.