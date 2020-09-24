OLEAN — The Allegany American Legion Riders Post 892 recently presented a check to Olean General Hospital to benefit the hospital’s obstetrics unit.
The group raised $2,000 during its third annual Big Bear Dice Run in August. The annual event has helped the hospital purchase fetal monitors and comfort care equipment in the OB department and provide pediatric patients with a stuffed animal.
Funds from this year’s event will help fund prenatal videos for expectant mothers. The videos will be placed on the hospital’s website for mothers to view at their convenience and from the safety of their home, due to canceled in-person classes.
“Participants practiced social distancing but weren’t able to donate the stuffed animals this year,” said Steve Jackson, president of the OGH Foundation. “They came through regardless and we are so grateful.”