Air Supply coming to Seneca Allegany Casino in November

Air Supply, the duo of Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock, is set to perform Nov. 12 at the Seneca Allegany Event Center.

 Via airsupplymusic.com

SALAMANCA — The Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino has a memorable evening of entertainment in store for Nov. 12 when Air Supply performs inside the Seneca Allegany Event Center at 8 p.m.

Tickets, starting at $25, go on sale Friday at noon.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social