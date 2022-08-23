Air Supply coming to Seneca Allegany Casino in November

SALAMANCA — The Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino has a memorable evening of entertainment in store for Nov. 12 when Air Supply performs inside the Seneca Allegany Event Center at 8 p.m.
Tickets, starting at $25, go on sale Friday at noon.
Air Supply, the duo of Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock, has been making memories through their music since 1975. The duo scored seven consecutive Top 5 singles in the late ’70s and early ’80s, equaling a mark previously set by the Beatles.
From their debut single, “Love and Other Bruises,” through today, Air Supply has remained a popular touring act and a radio mainstay, selling millions of records and drawing sold-out crowds to performance halls the world over. Their long list of hits includes “Lost In Love,” “All Out of Love,” “Making Love Out of Nothing at All,” “The One That You Love,” “It’s Never Too Late” and many more.
In addition to Air Supply, Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino has a number of exciting upcoming shows, including:
Live to Rock Tour featuring Skid Row, Warrant and Quiet Riot, Sept. 17. Tickets start at $45.
Amy Schumer comedy show, Oct. 29. Tickets start at $58.
Seneca Resorts & Casinos use all paperless ticketing for all events at all of its properties. Tickets may be purchased online at SenecaNiagaraCasino.com, SenecaAlleganyCasino.com or ticketmaster.com.
Tickets may also be purchased in person at 8 Clans inside Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino or The Logo Shop inside Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino. A secure link, sent by either e-mail or text, allows guests to save tickets to their phone or mobile device.