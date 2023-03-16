Adam Driver stranded on dangerous dino planet in ‘65’

Does this sound familiar? Mills is your average family man who works a blue collar job that he’s great at, but he doesn’t brag about how amazing he is. He loves his beautiful wife and his amazing young daughter more than anything.
The only downside is his daughter is sick with off-screen-death disease and Mills was out on the job trying to provide for his family’s future when she passed away. Now, he’s bitter and emotionally distant when, lo and behold, some extenuating circumstances due to divine intervention gives him the chance to heal and prove just how incredible he is at his job.
Yeah, this movie or TV show has been made a hundred times before and it’s going to be made a hundred times more. But wait, there’s a twist, says the young screenwriters to the studio executives, this one has dinosaurs! Whoa!
Such is the one interesting and unique aspect of “65,” the new film from writing-directing team Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the guys who co-wrote “A Quiet Place” with John Krasinski, which is a pretty great credit to hang your hat on. With a couple of minor hits between that 2018 film and now, this was supposed to be their big breakout hit.
And if there was anything about this film that was especially unique or inventive or it had anything new or insightful to say, that may have been the case. But if the thing you’re banking on everyone liking and wanting to see it for is a reverse “Planet of the Apes” with dinosaurs, that premise and selling point is only going to go so far.
After a catastrophic crash by a futuristic colony spaceship on an unknown planet, lone pilot Mills (played by Adam Driver) quickly discovers he’s actually stranded on a planet at the far side of the Milky Way called Earth — 65 million years ago.
Now, with only one chance at a rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must trek 50 kilometers across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous creatures that sure look like dinosaurs.
Having to evade the various predators and make their way to the ship’s escape pod, Mills and Koa’s mission becomes all the more important when an asteroid — yes, that asteroid — is set to collide with this planet in just 72 hours.
At a merciful 93 minutes, this movie wastes no time getting right to the good stuff. Following a brief prologue where you learn Mills’ family backstory, the ship crashes and the dinosaurs immediately begin hunting him. While there isn’t much more to it than that over the next 80 minutes, there are worse ways to have some mindless popcorn-munching fun at the theater.
This entire premise lives and dies on Driver and his chemistry with Greenblatt. In addition to Driver being both a total hunk and an incredible actor, he can deliver on both annihilating the dinos as like a futuristic Rambo and having emotionally resonant scenes with Koa. And because they both speak different languages from their home world — though his language is English — their having to learn and connect through body language and actions is all the better for it.
With no real plot or greater world building to speak of, the film is pretty straightforward in its series of moments and vignettes that feels more like an old video game than anything. Search for water. Evade pterodactyls. Find non-poisonous food. Hide from raptors. Find shelter. Evade T-Rex. Rinse and repeat. This would be fine if the CGI looked good and the dinos were scary or convincing, but they’re so cartoony and digital-looking that the danger is as convincing as a video game.
To be fair, there is a lot worse stuff out there than “65.” Movies that are more ignorant and crude and just plain mean come out every month. Thankfully, this is not one of those. It is dumb, don’t get me wrong, but it’s the mindless and harmless kind of dumb fun that you need every once in a while.