Adam Driver stranded on dangerous dino planet in ‘65’

Adam Driver is an astronaut stranded on a strange planet in “65,” written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods.

 Sony Pictures

Does this sound familiar? Mills is your average family man who works a blue collar job that he’s great at, but he doesn’t brag about how amazing he is. He loves his beautiful wife and his amazing young daughter more than anything.

The only downside is his daughter is sick with off-screen-death disease and Mills was out on the job trying to provide for his family’s future when she passed away. Now, he’s bitter and emotionally distant when, lo and behold, some extenuating circumstances due to divine intervention gives him the chance to heal and prove just how incredible he is at his job.

Trending Food Videos

Tags

Local & Social