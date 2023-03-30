Action-packed ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ bigger, better than ever

There’s a balance to making the next installment in a series that is enough like the original that audiences are familiar with but different enough that it doesn’t feel repetitive, and one way to do that is the old adage of bigger being better.
Sometimes it works — James Cameron took “Alien” and “The Terminator” and made them bigger and arguably better with more of the titular monsters in “Aliens” and “T2.” And sometimes it doesn’t work — “Spider-Man 3” and “Batman & Robin” trying to shoehorn in three supervillains comes to mind.
On the less sci-fi/fantasy side of things, action movies almost always fail to have their subsequent sequels live up to the first outing’s goodwill, but there’s always an exception to the rule, and that exception is “John Wick,” the Keanu Reeves-led series about an ex-hitman who comes out of retirement for revenge against the organizations who done him wrong.
The first 2014 film raked in a modest $86 million at the box office, enough to get a sequel in 2017, “John Wick: Chapter 2,” which improved on its predecessor with a $175 million haul. The third installment, “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,” continued that success in 2019 with a $330 million total at the end of its run.
And now, “John Wick: Chapter 4,” after only one week in theaters, has already scored $140 million in ticket sales and is the best-reviewed installment yet.
After recovering from his closest brush with death yet, legendary hitman John Wick (Reeves) sets out to end his connection with the High Table once and for all. With the price on his head ever increasing, he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Japan, and Berlin to Paris.
But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy, the Marquis (Bill Skarsgård) with powerful alliances across the globe. Utilizing the few connections he has left (Ian McShane and Laurence Fishburne), Wick will go up against old friends (Donnie Yen) and new foes (Shamier Anderson).
Starting with a self-contained and simple story about love and loss and revenge, the first Wick film only briefly hinted at an entire world of organized crime, secret societies and network of hitmen and the code they all live by.
In each sequel, that universe has slowly but purposefully unfolded. While many film series plan these elaborate connected universes with little previews to spin-offs and side projects, the Wick films have kept that vision contained and hasn’t gotten ahead of itself. Only now, at the end of this saga, have more projects expanding the world come up.
As one of the hardest working people in Hollywood, Reeve’s dedication to the role paired with the director, and old stunts friend, Chad Stahelski’s years of experience in action movies is what makes the entire series so much fun and impressive to watch, and it only increases with this fourth installment.
Along with a heftier runtime — nearly 40 minutes longer than the third film — the action scenes are longer and more involved than ever, throwing nameless goon after nameless goon at Wick for what seems like eternity. But with the smart cast and crew behind them, each sequence and the sections within them continue to innovate and build upon the moves and skills and weapons utilized throughout.
But without characters the audience cares about, none of those attacks or shootouts would mean a thing. In addition to the returning characters from past installments, it’s all the newer characters — Donnie Yen as Caine, a blind High Table assassin and an old friend of Wick; Shamier Anderson as Mr. Nobody, a bounty hunter simultaneously hunting and helping Wick; and Clancy Brown as the Harbinger, a high-ranking operative of the High Table — who deliver a lot of the emotional punches that play as parallels to Wick’s own story.
Although the main John Wick story is done for now, both Reeves and Stahelski have said they hope he returns in future films after a break. And with the spin-offs underway, this world won’t be off screens for too long. As is, these four films are certain to be all-time action classics.