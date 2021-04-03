This is a great dish and aside from the chopping and slicing, it’s an easy meal to put on the table. The key is to use the whole wheat spaghetti.
This recipe calls for pancetta, an Italian bacon of sorts, only better because it isn’t smoked like bacon. If you can’t find it, substitute 3 slices of low-salt bacon and prepare it the same way.
Normally, I would tell you to substitute chicken broth for a wine in a recipe but, honestly, if you don’t drink wine, see if you can find those small bottles at the store and just get two of them. The wine really makes a difference and the alcohol cooks off, leaving a sweet aroma and taste.
With the peppers and cauliflower, you have a wonderfully nutritious meal and while it is diabetic appropriate, it would satisfy any palette. I hope you enjoy!
Ingredients
8 ounces whole-wheat spaghetti
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
4 cups finely chopped cauliflower
1/4 cup diced pancetta
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
1/2 cup dry white wine
1/4 cup finely chopped roasted red peppers
8 pitted Kalamata olives, sliced
1 tablespoon butter
1/4 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground pepper
Directions
Step 1. Cook pasta for 1 minute less than the package directions. Reserve 1 cup pasta water, then drain.
Step 2. Meanwhile, heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook cauliflower and pancetta, stirring occasionally, until the cauliflower is starting to brown, about 10 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds.
Stir in wine, increase heat to high and cook, stirring occasionally, until almost evaporated, about 2 minutes. Stir in peppers, olives and butter. Add the pasta along with the reserved cooking water; simmer until the water is almost evaporated, 1 to 2 minutes more. Stir in parsley, salt and pepper.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 2/3 Cups
Per Serving: 372 calories; protein 12.2g; carbohydrates 51g; dietary fiber 9.1g; sugars 4.3g; fat 12.4g; saturated fat 4g; cholesterol 13.9mg; vitamin a iu 637.4IU; vitamin c 49.2mg; folate 81.2mcg; calcium 57.3mg; iron 2.8mg; magnesium 95.3mg; potassium 310.1mg; sodium 519.2mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges: 3 Starch, 1 Vegetable, 1 1/2 Fat
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietician. She has practiced at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)