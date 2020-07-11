Wild-caught salmon is probably one of the most nutritious foods we can eat. Choose a bright pink filet at the market and you guarantee yourself to enjoy a tasty, healthy meal.
Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, salmon is one of the best sources of the long-chain omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA. It is a great source of protein, high in B vitamins and loaded with potassium and selenium. With its rich properties, it may reduce the risk of heart disease.
I distinguish between farm-raised salmon and wild-caught for the simple reason that much of the fish we see at the market comes from overseas and their fish farms leave a lot to be desired. If you know that the fish you are buying comes from farm-raised in the U.S., that is a different story because safety measures are adhered to in our country. I would still opt for wild-caught myself, however.
You can usually purchase 5 or 6-ounce filets, but if you get a large filet of 16-20 ounces, just evenly divide it into four equal servings. I leave the skin on but you can peel it off if you like. Because you are placing it in a packet, you don’t need the skin to keep it together.
Not only is this dish high in nutrition, but it is really low in calories. Yet, it is a complete meal. I would pair it with a piece of fruit for dessert and maybe even a small glass of white wine. Please enjoy!
BAKED SALMON IN PARCHMENT (4 servings)
INGREDIENTS
1 teaspoon sesame oil
2 tablespoons Light soy sauce
2 tablespoons grated fresh ginger
1 teaspoon garlic powder
2 tablespoons honey
Pinch of red-pepper flakes
2 large zucchini, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced
1 red onion, halved and thinly sliced
1 lime, quartered
Four 6-ounce skinless salmon fillets – Wild Caught
4 teaspoons sesame seeds (optional)
1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Prepare four pieces of parchment (about 15 by 17 inches). Fold each piece in half to make a crease, then unfold and set aside.
2. In a small bowl, whisk the sesame oil with the soy sauce, ginger, garlic powder, honey and red-pepper flakes to combine.
3. Build the parchment packets one at a time. On one side of a piece of parchment, place a quarter of the zucchini in an even layer and top with a quarter of the red onion. Squeeze one of the lime segments generously over the vegetables.
4. Place a salmon fillet on top of the vegetables. Brush the salmon generously with the soy sauce mixture and top with 1 teaspoon sesame seeds, if you wish.
5. Fold the empty side of the parchment over the salmon and then fold the two edges inward toward the salmon, making several creases to fully seal the package.
6. Repeat with the remaining parchment and ingredients. Transfer the prepared packets to a baking sheet and bake until the salmon is fully cooked, 16 to 18 minutes.
7. To serve, remove the fish and veggies from the packets and transfer to plates, or cut slits in the top of the parchment and serve in the paper. Serve immediately.
NOTE: If you would prefer to grill the salmon, prepare just as you would for the oven but instead, place the parchment packet on a sheet of aluminum foil and wrap just as you did for the parchment. Place all four packets on the grill on medium heat.
For gas grills, the heat should be between 375-400 degrees and cook it for 14–18 minutes. However, you can use a charcoal grill too. The fish is done when it begins to flake but cooking time depends on the thickness of the fish. If the fish is more than 1 inch thick, it may need a little more cooking time.
If you prefer a plain salmon, simply drizzle the fish with extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper, and place thinly sliced lemons on top of the fish. Seal the packet, cook, and serve.
