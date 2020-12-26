With the holidays here, the last thing you want to do is spend your time in the kitchen. I have given you some easy soups and chilis over the last several weeks and my suggestion is to make a big pot of your favorite and keep it simmering on the stove — just for whenever.
I am giving you another soup recipe today. It is a little spicy, so if you have little ones who might not like any heat, scale back on the jalapeno. You can always keep a dish of jalapenos off to the side for the adults to add to their own servings.
This recipe will feed eight, but I would double or triple it because it is that good. I serve it over brown rice and I suggest you do the same. Just keep a pan of the rice off to the side so you can scoop a little into bowls and then ladle the hot soup over it.
To be honest, you can eliminate the first two steps in this recipe by purchasing two quarts of low sodium chicken broth and rotisserie chicken but it isn’t quite the same. It IS an option though.
If you have been following my column this year, you already know the benefit of the vegetables in this recipe. This soup is hearty and healthy, and a great way to start the New Year. Let’s all hope that 2021 is a better year and Covid-free. Happy holidays everyone, and a very Happy New Year!
SPICY CHICKEN SOUP (8 servings)
One 4-pound whole chicken, innards removed
1 large yellow onion, peeled and chopped
2 medium carrots, chopped
2 celery stalks, chopped
1 large head garlic, cut crosswise
1 jalapeño, chopped, half for the soup and the rest for garnish
Two 3-inch pieces ginger, peeled and chopped
1 large bunch fresh parsley, plus more for garnish
1 tablespoon coriander seeds
1 tablespoon kosher salt
2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper
6 ounces fresh spinach or other tender greens
2 lemons, thinly sliced
Brown rice for serving (at least 4-6 cups cooked)
Place the chicken in a large stock pot or Dutch oven. Put the lid on the pot and add enough cold water to cover it and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer, skimming any impurities that might rise to the top of the liquid with a metal spoon. Season with salt and pepper and continue to simmer until the chicken is tender, about 55 minutes to an hour.
Transfer the chicken to a large plate and collect any broth that might drip down. Using a fine mesh strainer, strain the stock into a clean saucepan and keep warm over low heat.
In the meantime, while the chicken is simmering, in a saute pan, place onion, carrot, celery, garlic, jalapeño, ginger, parsley, coriander, salt and black pepper. Saute for about 15- 20 minutes. Add it to the large stock pot or Dutch oven once you remove the chicken and broth.
Add the strained stock back into the stock pot. Shred the chicken using a fork, and add it into the stock pot. Turn the heat to its lowest setting and cover the pot, allowing everyone to serve themselves during the day.
Along with the rice, set up containers of spinach, jalapeño, and lemon slices among the serving dishes. Individuals can help themselves to whatever they want and then top it with the hot soup.
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietician. She has practiced at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)